” Want to work more with her”, Sanjay Dutt reveals

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt has revealed that he wants to work more with Madhuri Dixit. Sanjay and Madhuri were one of the most popular reel-life couples and worked together in several hit films in the ’90s such as “Saajan”, “Khalnayak”, “Thandedar” and “Iaalaka”.

Sanjay was talking at the teaser launch of his new film “Kalank”. The film has Sanjay Dutt- Maduri Dixit pair in lead roles. The on-screen pairing of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit happens after over two decades.

The film ‘Kalank’ is directed Abhishek Varman, the period-drama is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and is scheduled to release on April 17. The film also has Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.