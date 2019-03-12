Yamaha launches Fascino Dark Knight Edition in India

Yamaha Motor has launched the Fascino Dark Knight Edition in India at a price of ? 56,793 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

It is the Fascino only, but with a new colour scheme of dark black and a maroon seat. Apart from the new colour scheme, the Fascino Dark Knight edition also gets a unified braking system, which is the Yamaha equivalent of Honda’s Combi-braking system and a maintenance free battery. Rest everything else remains the same. In 2019, the company introduced the ABS enabled YZF-R15 Version 3.0, the new FZ FI, FZS FI, FZ 25, Fazer 25 and other scooters in its portfolio with UBS and maintenance free battery in different colour options.

Apart from the new colour scheme, there are no other changes to the Yamaha Fascino Dark Knight edition. It is still powered by a 113 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 7 bhp and 8.1 Nm of peak torque. The gearbox is still a CVT and it continues to get electric and kick start.