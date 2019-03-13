KeralaLatest News

A Facebook post which unveils 'women protectors' goes viral

Mar 13, 2019
Almost many men who pose externally as a person who stands with women and pose themselves to be a great advocate of gender equality and women liberation, but in actual there lies a women protector who is very orthodox in them.

The recently released Malayalam film ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ portrayed a character of that kind. Actor Fahadh Fasil played the role of the orthodox, violent women protector who poses externally as a loveable husband and brother. A Facebook post which unveils this kind of characters inside all men has gone viral in social media.

Read the Facebook post:

??????? ???????????? ???? ??? ?????????????,???????????????????? ? ?????????????? ????????????????????????????????…

Gepostet von Bebeto Thimothy am Freitag, 8. März 2019

 

 

