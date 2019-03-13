Latest NewsIndia

BJP may become largest party, but Modi will not become Prime Minister, says Sharad Pawar

Mar 13, 2019, 03:45 pm IST
Senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar said that Narendra Modi will not become Prime Minister again. He claimed that may be the BJP will become the largest single party in the Lok Sabha, but the chances for Modi to become the PM is lesser.

BJP will not get a majority so Modi will not become PM, he said. He said that BJP will have to form an alliance with other parties to form a government. Most parties will not project Modi for the Prime Ministership, so BJP will have to choose other people for the post.

He also ridiculed the BJP chief Amit Shah for his comment. Amit Shah earlier claimed that BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will win 45 seats out of 48 seats in Maharashtra. Pawar said that shah must have claimed that all the seats will be won by them.

