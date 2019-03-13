KeralaLatest News

Don’t ask vote in Lord Ayyapa’s name,says Chief Electoral Officer

Mar 13, 2019, 04:51 pm IST
Sabarimala issue can be raised during the election campaign but at the same time vote can’t be sought in the name of Lord Ayyappa,Chief Electoral Officer Tikaram said Today.

He said this after an all-party meeting to discuss the model code of conduct during the upcoming election.

Earlier, BJP State president P S Sreedharan Pillai said that he was satisfied with the meeting convened by Tika Ram. Sreedharan Pillai said he was clear about what could be said about Sabarimala during the election campaign.

