Forex: Indian rupee stand two-month high against US dollar

Mar 13, 2019, 10:09 pm IST
In the forex market, the Indian rupee today gained its third straight session. The Indian rupee, rose 17 paise to close at a fresh two-month high of 69.54 against the US dollar on sustained foreign fund flows.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the domestic unit opened at 69.71 and advanced to a high of 69.42 during the day. It finally settled at 69.54, a rise of 17 paise against the dollar.

This was the best closing level for the Indian unit since January 1 this year, as it ended that day at 69.43. Meanwhile, the rupee has gathered 60 paise in the last three sessions.

Meanwhile, the Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee against the dollar at 69.6225 and against euro at 78.5709. The reference rate for the rupee against the British pound was fixed at 91.1535 and against 100 Japanese yen at 62.55.

