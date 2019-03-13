General Election 2019: Congress releases second list of candidates

The Congress on Wednesday released the second list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The list consists of 16 candidates for Uttar Pradesh and five for Maharashtra.

Congress Central Election Committee announces the second list of candidates for the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/apUjzhWyjq — Congress (@INCIndia) March 13, 2019

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar will contest from Moradabad, Party leader Sanjay Singh from Sultanpur, Former Union Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal from Kanpur.

Party has fielded Priya Dutt from Mumbai North Central, Sushil Kumar Shinde from Solapur and Milind Deora from Mumbai South.