Latest NewsIndia

General Election 2019: Congress releases second list of candidates

Mar 13, 2019, 11:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Congress on Wednesday released the second list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The list consists of 16 candidates for Uttar Pradesh and five for Maharashtra.

 

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar will contest from Moradabad, Party leader Sanjay Singh from Sultanpur, Former Union Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal from Kanpur.

Party has fielded Priya Dutt from Mumbai North Central, Sushil Kumar Shinde from Solapur and Milind Deora from Mumbai South.

Tags

Related Articles

Aadhaar plays a vital role: 500 missing kids found and reunited with parents

Nov 26, 2017, 07:36 pm IST
mi-bluetooth

Xiaomi launches Mi pocket speaker in India

Jun 21, 2018, 09:24 pm IST
this-is-what-yogi-adityanath-had-to-say-about-the-custodial-death-of-rape-victims-father

This is what Yogi Adityanath had to say about the custodial death of rape victim’s father

Apr 9, 2018, 06:46 pm IST
passport

Malayalis to get passport quickly now

Jun 11, 2018, 07:07 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close