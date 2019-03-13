KeralaLatest News

Government will register case against T.P.Sen Kumar and K.P.Sasikala

Mar 13, 2019, 06:28 pm IST
Less than a minute

The Kerala government informed that it will register a case against those who have accused of declaring hartal on January 3 protesting against women entry in Sabarimala.

In an affidavit submitted in the Kerala High Court government confirmed this. The government also informed the High court that it has already initiated the process to register a case against 13 Sangh Parivar leaders.

The government will register a case against P.S.Sreedharan Pillai, the president of BJP Kerala unit, K.P.Sasikal, former DGP T.P.Sen Kumar, former vice-chancellor of Sanskrit university Dr. K.S.Radhakrishnan, and K.Surendran.

Although they have not participated in the violent activities that occurred during hartal, they have called to demonstrate hartal so they are also responsible for the violence occurred in the hartal, the state government informed.

Tags

Related Articles

‘Paritchaikku Bhayamen’, Tamil version of Narendra Modi’s book released

Sep 5, 2018, 11:46 am IST
sridevi-jhanvi

Jhanvi Kapoor is the exact look alike of her mother!

Mar 11, 2018, 02:46 pm IST
Namo

Narendra Modi’s cabinet approves ordinance for death penalty to child rapists

Apr 21, 2018, 03:50 pm IST

Cyclone Ockhi : Church set to move High court over missing fishermen

Dec 17, 2017, 06:22 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close