Government will register case against T.P.Sen Kumar and K.P.Sasikala

The Kerala government informed that it will register a case against those who have accused of declaring hartal on January 3 protesting against women entry in Sabarimala.

In an affidavit submitted in the Kerala High Court government confirmed this. The government also informed the High court that it has already initiated the process to register a case against 13 Sangh Parivar leaders.

The government will register a case against P.S.Sreedharan Pillai, the president of BJP Kerala unit, K.P.Sasikal, former DGP T.P.Sen Kumar, former vice-chancellor of Sanskrit university Dr. K.S.Radhakrishnan, and K.Surendran.

Although they have not participated in the violent activities that occurred during hartal, they have called to demonstrate hartal so they are also responsible for the violence occurred in the hartal, the state government informed.