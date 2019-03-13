How to Make Kerala Style Beef Fry? Check this Out

Ingredients

Beef 1/2 kg

Shallots /Small onion 1 Cup

Ginger (Crushed)1 TBS

Garlic (Crushed)1TBS

Turmeric Powder 1/2 TSP

Coriander Powder 2TBP

Pepper Powder 1TSP

Fennel powder 1TSP

Garam masala1 1/2 TSP

Vinegar 2TSP

Salt to taste

Marinating

Grind all the ingredients together and marinate to the beef and keep it overnight or minimum 1 hour.

You can also buy one good piece and pierce the beef with a knife and marinate and cook later in the pressure cooker and slice and fry them in little oil too.

For fry/Cut the piece into small size for typical kerala Beef fry

Thengakothu (Small square size coconut pieces) ¾Cup

coconut oil 2 TBS

curry leaves 3 stems

Method

Cut beef into cube pieces. Grind and marinate beef overnight or minimum of 1 hour. Add them to pressure cooker with curry leaves and cook on slow fire for 10 minutes to let the water come out and if needed add ¼ cup hot water and pressure cook till the beef is done. Usually, it would be done with 2 whistles.

To fry heat oil in a pan and fry coconut pieces to golden brown colour and keep aside. Add cooked beef to fry and add coconut pieces towards the end. Fry on low flame for about 15 to 20 minutes. Stir in between and add few spoons of oil if required. Stir fry until beef becomes dark in colour