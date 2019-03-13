India Vs Australia 5th ODI: Australia won by 35 runs, clinch series 3-2

Australia Wednesday defeated India by 35 runs in the final ODI at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi to clinch the five-match series 3-2.

Chasing a victory target of 273 runs, the hosts were all out for 237 runs in the stipulated 50 overs. India vice-captain Rohit Sharma completed 8000 runs in ODI Cricket. He made 56 runs.

Earlier, electing to bat after winning the toss, Australia made 272 runs in the stipulated 50 overs losing nine wickets. Usman Khawaja top-scored 100. Bhuvneshwar Kumar took three wickets. Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami shared two wickets each and Kuldeep Yadav claimed one.