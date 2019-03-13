Keerthy Suresh to make her Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn

Malayali actress Keerthy Suresh, who has almost conquered the South- Indian film industry is all set make her Bollywood debut.

Keerthy Suresh is set to make her Bollywood debut in a Boney Kapoor production. The movie, directed by Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma, is rumoured to feature Ajay Devgn in the lead. It is a biopic based on the life of the football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

Syed Abdul Rahim, former Indian football coach, known as the architect of modern football in India. He had lead Indian football team to the semifinals of 1956 Melbourne Olympics.

Keerthy Suresh is also rumoured to have been approached by Bollywood filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor for another Hindi movie. The Iqbal and Hyderabad Blues director is planning to make the movie in Hindi and Tamil. The film is based on the issues faced by women in society.