Kerala positioned number one in ‘mob killing’ says minority commission chairman

National Minority Commission chairman George Kurien said that Kerala rank number on in the case of Mob violence and mob killing. The BJP leader accused that in the last year 8 such incidents have been reported from the state. He also accused that tribal people, minorities and other state workers are mostly killed in these cases.

The Commission has sent a letter to the Cheif Secretary, DGP and Cochin City Police Commissioner in reference to the Kakkanadu mob violence in which a youth was beaten to death. In the letter, the commission has raised this allegation.

In the Kakkanad murder case, in which a youth named Gibin Vargheese was killed, the Commission has asked to give a detailed report within 21 days.