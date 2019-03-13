Lok Sabha elections 2019: Aam Aadmi Party MP set to join BJP

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member of parliament and former diplomat Harinder Singh Khalsa is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. Elected from Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency on a AAP ticket in 2014, Khalsa was suspended from the party in 2015.

He is considered close to Union urban development minister Hardeep Puri as both of them are Indian Foreign Service (1974) batchmates. Puri reportedly has played a key role in convincing Khalsa to join the party fold, sources said. And if he joins the party, BJP is weighing options to field him from Amritsar Lok Sabha seat, from where the party is looking for a Sikh face.

Khalsa was the Indian envoy in Norway when Operation Bluestar took place in 1984, and he had quit his job as a mark of protest. At that time Captain Amarinder Singh had also resigned as the Patiala MP, besides quitting the Congress.