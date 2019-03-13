Masood Azhar meets criteria to be designated as a global terrorist: US

The USA has confirmed that Masood Azhar meets criteria to be designated as a global terrorist by the UN.

US State Department Deputy spokesperson Robert Palladino said China’s Opposition to the move counters a mutual interest in achieving regional stability and peace. Palladino’s remarks came on the eve of a crucial decision by the UNSC on listing Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

Robert Palladino said US and India work closely together on counter terrorism efforts, and that includes at the United Nations. He noted that their views on the JeM and its founder are well known.