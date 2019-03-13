KeralaLatest News

Narendra Modi request Mohanlal to support; ‘ It is a privilege’ replies Mohanlal

Mar 13, 2019, 07:06 pm IST
Prime Minister had requested actors and sports personalities to raise awareness among people about the necessity of voting.

In a Twitter message, the Prime Minister has requested South-Indian superstars Mohanlal and Nagarjuna to raise awareness among people about voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

” Your performances have entertained millions over the years and you have also won many awards. I request you to create greater voter awareness and urge people to vote in large numbers”, Modi Tweeted.

Mohanlal replied that “Certainly, Sir. It will be my privilege to request all the fellow citizens to exercise their right for a vibrant democracy”.

Modi has earlier tagged opposition leaders and many Bollywood celebrities in a message that asked them to spread the message. He has asked to support this to many celebrities like Amitabh Bachan, Shahrukh Khan, Amir Khan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan.

 

 

