Narendra Modi request Mohanlal to support; ‘ It is a privilege’ replies Mohanlal

Prime Minister had requested actors and sports personalities to raise awareness among people about the necessity of voting.

In a Twitter message, the Prime Minister has requested South-Indian superstars Mohanlal and Nagarjuna to raise awareness among people about voting in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

” Your performances have entertained millions over the years and you have also won many awards. I request you to create greater voter awareness and urge people to vote in large numbers”, Modi Tweeted.

Dear @Mohanlal and @iamnagarjuna, Your performances have entertained millions over the years and you have also won many awards. I request you to create greater voter awareness and urge people to vote in large numbers. The award here is, a vibrant democracy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019

Mohanlal replied that “Certainly, Sir. It will be my privilege to request all the fellow citizens to exercise their right for a vibrant democracy”.

Certainly, Sir. It will be my privilege to request all the fellow citizens to exercise their right for a vibrant democracy. @narendramodi @PMOIndia #Elections2019 https://t.co/OlHRTfprOV — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) March 13, 2019

Modi has earlier tagged opposition leaders and many Bollywood celebrities in a message that asked them to spread the message. He has asked to support this to many celebrities like Amitabh Bachan, Shahrukh Khan, Amir Khan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan.