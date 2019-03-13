PAN cards will become purposeless after this month

Latest NewsIndia

Mar 13, 2019, 04:26 pm IST
The PAN cards may become purposeless after this month 31. Those PAN cards that are not linked with Aadhar cards will become purposeless and may be cancelled after March 31. For returning Income Tax returns PAN cards are necessary.

In the last year around 11.44 lakhs, PAN cards have been suspended by the government. If PAN cards are suspended then it will not be possible to file IT returns and you will not get refunds.

Nowadays PAN cards are used as an address proof also. PAN cards are necessary for opening bank account and to invest in share market and in mutual funds.

