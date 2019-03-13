Rajish Vijayan to do the role of cyclist for her sports-drama ‘Finals’

State award winning actress Rajisha Vijayan, has been roped in to play the female lead in the upcoming sports drama, titled as ‘Finals’. Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju plays the male lead in it. The movie, written and directed by scenarist turned filmmaker Arun PR, also features Suraj Venjaramoodu, Tini Tom and Maniyanpilla Raju.

This will be the debut directorial venture of Arun, who has earlier penned the script of Kunchacko Boban starrer Jamnapyari. The movie is being funded by Maniyanpilla Raju under his own production house. It will go on floors on April 10 and will be shot predominantly in Kattappana and Thiruvananthapuram.