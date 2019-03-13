Latest NewsBusiness

Reserve Bank to infuse 12,500 crore tomorrow

Mar 13, 2019, 08:06 pm IST
The Reserve Bank of India has said it will infuse 12,500 crore rupees into the system through open market operations (OMOs) tomorrow.

The RBI said it has decided to purchase certain government securities under OMO for an aggregate amount of Rs 12,500 crore on Thursday through multi-security auction, using the multiple price method. The decision is based on an assessment of liquidity conditions and also of durable liquidity needs, it added.

The purchase will happen through multi-security auction using the multiple price method. OMOs are money market tools to infuse or suck out liquidity from the system.

