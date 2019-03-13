Latest NewsSports

SAFF Women’s Championship: India defeated Maldives

Mar 13, 2019, 06:46 pm IST
In women’s football, India defeated the Maldives by 6-0 in 5th SAFF Women’s Championship.
Defending champion India registered a very comfortable win in its first group match in Nepal’s Biratnagar.

Indian girls dominated the first half and took a 5-0 lead. In the second half, India could manage only a single goal. India has remained unbeaten in SAFF championship since the beginning of the tournament in 2010.

It has won all 20 matches so far. Now India will take on Sri Lanka in its second match in Group B on Sunday.

In group A, Bhutan will play against Bangladesh tomorrow.

