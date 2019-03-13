Senior Congress leaders set to join BJP

Congress senior party leader and ex-minister of Assam Gautam Roy and former MP Kirip Chaliha are reportedly planning to join the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to reports, Roy – former Congress legislator from Silchar – is likely to get a ticket from the BJP for the Silchar parliamentary seat for the forthcoming General Elections. The constituency is currently represented by Congress’s Sushmita Dev.

Reports also suggest that Roy had met Ram Madhav, BJP’s Assam in-charge, in August last year.

Chaliha, who has been vocally critical of former CM Tarun Gogoi, is also likely to join the saffron party today, reported Times Now. The departure of the two senior leaders is expected to impact the grand old party ahead of the General elections.

Earlier, four Congress legislator – Jawahar Chavda, Parshottam Sabariya, Vallabh Dharaviya, and Ashaben Patel – have joined the BJP in the past one month. Chavda is a four-time MLA from Manavadar constituency and a prominent leader of OBC Ahir community.