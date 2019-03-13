Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya to make cameo appearance in Nambi Narayan biopic

Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya will be playing a special guest appearance in actor Madhavan’s directorial debut ‘‘Rocketry – The Nambi Effect’, which is currently in its final stage of the shoot. Shah Rukh will come in for the Hindi version, while it would be Suriya for the Tamil version. ‘Rocketry – The Nambi Effect’ also marks Madhavan’s directorial debut.

Madhavan was supposed to direct the film jointly with Anant Mahadevan but the latter opted out due to some unknown reasons. Prajesh Sen, a journalist-turned-filmmaker from Kerala, who directed the Jayasurya starrer ‘Captain’, is now part of ‘Rocketry’ team as the co-director. Prajesh had earlier made a documentary on Nambi Narayanan, which was noted widely.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is the biopic of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely charged with espionage and arrested in 1994.

‘Rocketry’, the movie, has been planned as a multilingual in three languages – Tamil, English and Hindi.