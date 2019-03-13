Shane Warne Says MS Dhoni’s Critics Have No Idea What they are Talking

Shane Warne lashed out at MS Dhoni’s critics and said India need their veteran wicketkeeper-batsman for the 2019 Cricket World Cup. Dhoni, the only captain to win all three ICC events, was in horror form with the bat in 2018 but bounced back strongly this year, slamming three successive half-centuries in Australia.

When things are tough, you need experienced guys in your side like MS Dhoni. For me, MS Dhoni is a great player and a must-have player in your side,” Warne told ANI here on Tuesday.

“Anyone criticising MS Dhoni has absolutely no idea what they are talking about,” Warne added.

Dhoni’s waning form was a huge concern for skipper Virat Kohli and the team management last year. But the 37-year-old has responded in stellar fashion and recorded impressive numbers this year. In nine ODI games in 2019, he has scored 327 runs at a brilliant average of 81.75.

Dhoni’s absence in Mohali exposed inexperience behind the stumps as Pant was keeping in his first ODI and was found to be far from prepared to absorb the pressure. He missed a couple of crucial dismissals allowing the Australian batsmen to successfully chase down a target of 359 comfortably.