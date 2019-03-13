Tamil Maanila Congress joins AIADMK-BJP alliance

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) led by former union minister G K Vasan on Wednesday joined the AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu and got one seat to contest as an alliance partner in the upcoming Lok Sabha poll.

With TMC’s inclusion, the AIADMK has almost concluded the alliance formation in the state. The senior leaders of both the parties signed the seat-sharing agreement during a meeting in Chennai.

AIADMK Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announced the decision on inducting the TMC into the alliance. The TMC has now become the eighth partner in the alliance, which also included BJP and PMK among others. As part of the agreement, TMC has also agreed to support AIADMK in the bypolls to 18 assembly constituencies on April 18.

O Panneerselvam also told reporters that TMC would support the AIADMK in three more vacant assembly segments as and when bypolls were held.

In a related development, the DMK has approached the Election Commission and the Supreme Court seeking conduct of bypolls to the three seats and the polling for the 18 seats. It is to be noted that the bypolls for 18 seats will be held together with the Lok Sabha elections.