Latest NewsPolitics

Tamil Maanila Congress joins AIADMK-BJP alliance

Mar 13, 2019, 07:21 pm IST
Less than a minute

Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) led by former union minister G K Vasan on Wednesday joined the AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu and got one seat to contest as an alliance partner in the upcoming Lok Sabha poll.

With TMC’s inclusion, the AIADMK has almost concluded the alliance formation in the state. The senior leaders of both the parties signed the seat-sharing agreement during a meeting in Chennai.

AIADMK Coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announced the decision on inducting the TMC into the alliance. The TMC has now become the eighth partner in the alliance, which also included BJP and PMK among others. As part of the agreement, TMC has also agreed to support AIADMK in the bypolls to 18 assembly constituencies on April 18.

O Panneerselvam also told reporters that TMC would support the AIADMK in three more vacant assembly segments as and when bypolls were held.

In a related development, the DMK has approached the Election Commission and the Supreme Court seeking conduct of bypolls to the three seats and the polling for the 18 seats. It is to be noted that the bypolls for 18 seats will be held together with the Lok Sabha elections.

Tags

Related Articles

shivraj-sindhya

BJP hopes to wrest back seats from Congress in the Madhya Pradesh Bypolls

Feb 24, 2018, 09:39 am IST

AFC U16 Championship: India Goes Down Fighting Against South Korea

Oct 1, 2018, 08:48 pm IST
wedding videos and pics using iPhone X

The first ever wedding shot on the iPhoneX: See Pics & Videos

Apr 9, 2018, 09:30 am IST

These Top Athletes Proved they can also Easily Become Supermodels

Aug 18, 2018, 11:57 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close