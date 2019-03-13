US Asks India Not to Buy Oil From Venezuela

NEW YORK: The US, which has launched an all-out diplomatic and economic campaign against the Nicolas Maduro government of Venezuela, has asked India to join the oil boycott, according to US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo.

Pompeo’s comments came as Washington ramps up actions on Maduro’s regime, which is battling to hold onto power in the face of heavy domestic and international pressure.

Venezuela is the third largest supplier of oil to India which is the world’s third biggest oil consumer.

Asked if there was a discussion on India’s oil purchases Mr. Pompeo said, “Yeah, so we’re asking the same thing of India as we are of every country: Do not be the economic lifeline for the Maduro regime.”

“ So we talked about — I certainly won’t characterise the conversations; they’re private conversations. But I’m very confident — in the same way that India has been incredibly supportive of our efforts on Iran, I’m confident that they, too, understand the real threat to the Venezuelan people. And so we had a good conversation around that.”