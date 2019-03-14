10 Youngsters Arrested For Playing PUBG

Rajkot Police has banned the online multi-player game PUBG Mobile citing it to be “addictive” and harmful for youngsters. Today we are hearing that at least 10 people have been arrested for violating the ban in the city.

While six were arrested near Atmiya College on Kalavad Road, three others were picked up from Raiya crossroads and near Galaxy Cinema and one near Neptune Tower on Wednesday. In both cases, the youngsters were playing PUBG in a public place.

“Our team caught these youths red-handed. They were taken into custody after they were found playing the PUBG game. We have registered two cases against them under IPC Section 188 for violating the notification issued by Police Commissioner and under Section 35 of the Rajkot police arrests, 10 for playing PUBG despite ban Gujarat Police Act,” SOG police inspector Rohit Raval told a national media.