India successfully test fires man portable Anti Tank Guided Missile

Mar 14, 2019
India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) on Wednesday night conducted a successful trial of the newly designed and developed Man Portable Anti Tank Guided Missile (MP-ATGM) at Rajasthan desert. The MP-ATGM is being developed for infantry troops of the Indian Army. The DRDO carried out the trial of the missile with 2-3 km strike range last night.

MP-ATGM is the third generation anti-tank guided missile developed by DRDO. It is considered best in class and likely to replace Milan, a second-generation French origin anti-tank and Konkur, Soviet semi-automatic wire-guided missile, which is currently in service with Indian Army.

