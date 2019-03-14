Latest NewsEntertainment

Keerthy Suresh to make her Bollywood Entry Opposite to this Superstar

Mar 14, 2019, 01:24 pm IST
Keerthy Suresh, who has entered the big league of films following the success of Mahanati aka Nadigaiyar Thilagam down South, has now taken a big leap in her career. The actor will be making her Bollywood debut in a Boney Kapoor production opposite Ajay Devgn soon.

The film deals with a subject based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, revolving around football. The film will be directed by Amit Sharma, whose last directorial, Badhaai Ho made quite a noise at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted about it. He wrote: “IT’S OFFICIAL… Keerthy Suresh – a leading name in South Indian films – to make her Hindi film debut opposite Ajay Devgn… #BadhaaiHo director Amit Sharma will direct… Produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta.”

“I’m elated and honoured to be a part of such a great story. This lm is a forgotten chapter in the Indian history and I am glad that the makers have chosen to tell this story. This is film that will make each and every Indian proud,” Keerthy said in a statement.

