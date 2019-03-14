Keerthy Suresh to make her Bollywood Entry Opposite to this Superstar

Keerthy Suresh, who has entered the big league of films following the success of Mahanati aka Nadigaiyar Thilagam down South, has now taken a big leap in her career. The actor will be making her Bollywood debut in a Boney Kapoor production opposite Ajay Devgn soon.

The film deals with a subject based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, revolving around football. The film will be directed by Amit Sharma, whose last directorial, Badhaai Ho made quite a noise at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted about it. He wrote: “IT’S OFFICIAL… Keerthy Suresh – a leading name in South Indian films – to make her Hindi film debut opposite Ajay Devgn… #BadhaaiHo director Amit Sharma will direct… Produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta.”

“I’m elated and honoured to be a part of such a great story. This lm is a forgotten chapter in the Indian history and I am glad that the makers have chosen to tell this story. This is film that will make each and every Indian proud,” Keerthy said in a statement.