“LUCIFER” new character poster revealed; does Tovino play a negative role?

Lucifer is an upcoming Malayalam film directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy. Lucifer still catches the social media attention at a steady pace ever since a little information regarding the film was first revealed by the pre-production members. A video of Prithviraj controlling the camera on a Gimbal was well appreciated and shared wide by social media. The recent chat between Pritwiraj and one of his Facebook fan regarding the climax of the film too had gone viral. Now the team has now released the character poster of Tovino Thomas.

The poster revealed that Tovino is playing the role as “Jathin Ramdas”. His attire and costumes clearly depict he might be playing the role of a young politician. The character poster again gives a feeling that it would be a negative tinted role. There were rumors that Tovino might be appearing as Mohan Lal’s brother but Tovino character name brings a halt to it. MohanLal plays the role as “Stephen Nedumpally” which is a christian name but “Jathin Ramdas” is purely Hindu name. So it brings a halt to the rumors. part from Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and Vivek Oberoi, ‘Lucifer’ also stars Manju Warrier, Siddique, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Indrajith Sukumaran, Nyla Usha, Saniya Iyappan and Saikumar in other prominent roles.

The film is produced by Antony perumbavoor under the banner of Ashirwad Cinemas. Lucifer is one among the most anticipated movies of this year and is expected to have its grant release on March 28.