Mohan Lal starred Villian’s Telugu version coming soon

Villian was one among the films which had gained much popularity in the Malayalam film industry. The film which had Mohan Lal and Tamil star Vishal had won the box office too . The film, which moved high on expectations was written & directed by B Unnikrishnan. Now the reports asserts that the film will be dubbed to Telungu.

The dubbing is be made possible after two years.

Mohanlal movies do enjoy a huge market in Telugu speaking regions. The Telugu dubbed version of Puli Murugan, titled as Manyam Puli did an astounding business out there.