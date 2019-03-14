Mumbai footbridge collapses ; 4 Killed,Several injured

Four people were killed and around 34 injured on Thursday after the collapse of a portion of a Foot Over Bridge near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station.

“Four people have died and 34 are injured. The injured have shifted to a nearby hospital”, informed Mumbai police.

On the incident, the Ministry of Railways commented that the bridge was under BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation). “However, we are extending all our support to the victims. Railway doctors and personnel are cooperating with BMC in relief and rescue operations,” the ministry added.

The National Disaster Response Force also informed that about 10 to 12 persons are feared trapped inside the debris. “As per information received, part of the foot overbridge near CST station Mumbai collapsed. As per initial information, 10-12 persons are feared to be trapped in debris. One team from RRC Mumbai has been marched to the incident site,” stated NDRF.

Mumbai Police has also tweeted in this regard and has advised commuter to use alternate routes.

“Foot over bridge connecting CST platform 1 north end with B T Lane near Times of India building has collapsed. Injured persons are being shifted to hospitals. Traffic affected. Commuters to use alternate routes. Senior officers are on spot,” read the tweet by Mumbai police.