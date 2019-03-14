KeralaLatest News

New location still of Kunjali Marikar goes viral

Mar 14, 2019, 01:00 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kunjali Marikkar is the second film after Oppam which is born out of Mohan Lal – Priyadarshan breeding. Kunjnali Marikar with the tag ” The Lion Of Arabian Sea” is a much-awaited film of contemporary times.

Now, recently published stills from the shooting location has gained much popularity on social media. In the still where Sunil shetty spending quality time with Priyan, the fans has showered comments over.

The cast which holds the glory includes Mohanlal, Prabhu, Arjun, Sunil Shetty, Manju Warrier, Keerthy suresh and the list goes on. Kalayni Priyadarshan, Priyan’s daughther also play fruitfull charater in the magnum opus and has completed her scenes recently.

There has been roumour that Actor madhu would be playing the role of Kunjali Marikkar first and this has been now confirmed by Priyan.

