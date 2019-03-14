Pulwama only first dose, says Masood Azhar

Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar has once again warned India that Pulwama terror attack – which claimed lives of 40 CRPF jawans – was ‘only the first dose’. In a dossier – containing recent audio recording of Masood Azhar – that India provided to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), he can be heard saying that the terror group would carry out ‘further attacks’ on India.

“If Kashmir is not surrendered, the fire will reach Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow and subsequently engulf the entire country,” he further said in the 15-minute long audio tape.

The development comes hours after China blocked India’s bid in the UN Security Council to designate Masood Azhar as a “global terrorist” by putting a technical hold on the proposal on Wednesday. This was the fourth time when China has disappointed India at the UNSC.

The proposal to designate Azhar under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council was moved by France, the UK and the US on February 27, days after Jaish’s suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama.