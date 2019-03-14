Saina Nehwal to Undergo Surgery, Will Miss Swiss Open

Badminton player Saina Nehwal has been advised hospitalisation after being diagnosed with “acute gastroenteritis” which forced her to pull out of the ongoing Swiss Open badminton championship in Basel.

The Indian who last played the All England Open Badminton Championships skipped the Swiss Open and returned to India for a consultation.

The doctors diagnosed as Acute Gastroenterities and advised a surgery.

“So some sad news .. was really going through acute stomach pain from last Monday.. managed to play few matches in All England with a lot of pain … and decided to skip swiss open and come back to India and find out the issue,” Saina wrote on her instagram page.

“…I found out it’s Acute Gastroenteritis with mild pancreatitis and the doctors have recommended me to get admitted and hopefully I recover soon out of it …,” she added.