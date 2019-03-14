Latest NewsIndia

Several arrested for playing PUBG game on mobile phone

Mar 14, 2019, 04:24 pm IST
Less than a minute
PUBG Mobile

Ten people, including six college students, were arrested in Gujarat’s Rajkot city in the last two days for allegedly playing the PUBG game on their mobile phones despite the police banning it, officials said.

Police Commissioner Manoj Agrawal on March 6 issued a notification banning the online games PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) and ‘Momo Challenge’ in the city.

Police stations were asked to implement the ban and arrest those who were still playing these games, Rajkot taluka police inspector V S Vanzara said.

“On Tuesday, our teams arrested six college students playing PUBG game on their mobile phones on Kalavad Road and in Jagannath Chowk area,” he said.

The same day, Gandhigram police arrested a 25-year-old private firm employee for playing the game on his phone, a release from the police control room said.

On Wednesday, three people were arrested by Rajkot police’s special operations group while playing the game on their phones in different areas of the city, another official release said.

All the 10 were booked under Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and later granted bail at the police stations concerned, the police said

As per the police commissioner’s notification, the ban was necessary as these games were leading to violent behaviour among children and youth.

The games were adversely affecting the studies and the overall behaviour, conduct and language of children, the notification said.

Tags

Related Articles

SriLankan Airlines to add three new Indian cities to its network

May 13, 2017, 05:41 pm IST
Congress Conclave

A heart touching moment at the Congress Conclave yesterday

Mar 18, 2018, 09:26 am IST

Man arrested for murdering 6 in just 2 hours: CCTV footage led to the arrest

Jan 2, 2018, 12:56 pm IST

This is the ‘Coolest’ Protest Against Fake News. Check It Out

Sep 23, 2018, 05:52 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close