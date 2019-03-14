“Sindhubaadh”; Vijay sethupathi to win hearts again; Watch Teaser

“Sindhubaadh” is Vijay sethupathi’s next film in which he plays the role of a gangster. The film is directed by Arun Kumar. The reports say Anjali would be Vijay Sethupathi’s pair. The film can be expected as a pure action mass entertainer.

Location of “Sindhubaadh is all set in Malaysia. There has been a rumour that Sethupathi’s son Soorya would also be taking part in the film and this is yet to be confirmed.

Arun Kumar took two years write the script and casting. The first look poster of the film was earlier released in late January. The movie would be released under the banner of Vanson Movies and produced by Rajarajan and Shan sudarshan.