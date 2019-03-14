This is What Virat Kohli Said After Series Loss Against Australia

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India lost three consecutive One-day Internationals and suffered an ODI series defeat at home for the first time. Australia rode on an impressive show by bowlers after a second successive century by Usman Khawaja to defeat India by 35 runs in the fifth ODI at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi, on Wednesday. In the post-match presentation, Virat Kohli said Australi was braver than India.

“…If you look at the overall series Australia played with more passion, hunger and heart and they deserved to win. They were brave in pressure situations compared to our game, especially in the last 3 games, the way they handled the pressure, they really deserved to win,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

You have to give credit to them; they are a younger side and they showed more heart than us. Winning a series like that in India is good for their confidence. We know we didn’t play as well as they did,” he added.

Despite the failures, Kohli said the Indian team was sorted and said only one spot in the team needed some discussion.

“We are more or less sorted with what we want to do. The guys just need to get their roles for the World Cup and expect them to stand up and deliver. Just one spot in the side that needs some discussion” said Indian Captain.