TMC Noapara MLA Sunil Singh to Join BJP

Trinamool Congress leader Arjun Singh joined Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday. However, he is not the one to change boat just before the polls, as reports suggest that three more party leaders are most likely to join BJP ahead of the elections.

According to reports, Noapara MLA Sunil Singh from TMC is most likely to join BJP on Thursday. Considered as an asset to TMC, Sunil won the Noapara Assembly seat in 2018 West Bengal by-polls with a margin of 63,018 votes by defeating BJP’s Sandip Banerjee. He has been crucial in the recently-held polls and has created a record of highest votes given to an individual till date in the constituency. Singh is supposed to join BJP in the national capital today.

Earlier, Bhatpara MLA Arjun Singh switched his boat just ahead of polls, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong action on the perpetrators on Pulwama terror attack. Though the party sources say that he was not happy with as his name was not present in the recently released list of TMC for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.