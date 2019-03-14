Latest NewsIndia

United States and India Join Hands to Develop Six Nuclear Power Plants in India

Mar 14, 2019, 10:11 am IST
The United States and India on Wednesday agreed to strengthen security and civil nuclear cooperation, including building six US nuclear power plants in India, the two countries said in a joint statement.

The two countries said this in a joint statement issued at the conclusion of the 9th round of India-US Strategic Security Dialogue, co-chaired by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and Andrea Thompson, the US under secretary of state for arms control and international security, on Wednesday.

The agreement came after two days of talks in Washington, Reuters reported. The Trump administration has been looking to sell more energy products to India, the world’s third-biggest buyer of oil.

It gave no further details of the nuclear plant project.

