West Nile Virus : Modi Govt sends special team to Kerala

Modi Govt sends special team to Kerala, where a seven-year-old boy has reportedly tested positive for vector-borne West Nile virus, to review the situation and also help the district administration in its prevention and management. The virus is transmitted to humans through a mosquito bite and is mostly reported in North America. Affected people complain of fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, occasionally skin rash and swollen lymph glands.

The boy from Malappuram district is undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital. A health ministry statement said the Centre is closely monitoring the situation and Union Health Minister J P Nadda has directed for all support to be extended to Kerala for prevention and management of the disease.