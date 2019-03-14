Yet Again, China Ensures Masood Azhar is not blacklisted as Global Terrorist

China has again blocked the initiative to tag Jaish-e Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as a “global terrorist” by the United Nations Security Council. Beijing’s move came as the Security Council was to take up a resolution on the matter days after the February 14 Jaish attack at Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, in which 40 soldiers died.

This is the fourth time China has blocked India’s bid to designate Azhar as a global terrorist in the UNSC.

The Ministry of External Affairs expressed its disappointment at the development. In a statement, the ministry said, “We are disappointed by this outcome. This has prevented action by the international community to designate the leader of JeM, a proscribed and active terrorist organization which has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack in J&K on Feb 14.”

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee (1267 Sanctions Committee), upon completion of the no-objection period on 13 March 2019, was not able to come to a decision on the proposal for listing Mohammed Masood Azhar Alvi under the UN Sanctions regime, on account of a member placing the proposal on hold, MEA noted in a statement.