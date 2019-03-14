Zinedine Zidane enacts his venture for Real Madrid

Real Madrid has started rehearsing their fotball gestures under the leadership of Zidane. The first training session had completed yesterday sucessfully.

The other two coaches who had been working on with them in the absece of Zidane were expelled because of unworthy performance.

The Real Madrid memebers seemed to be on cloud nine when Zidane came in is expecting much from their previous mentor.

Real Madrid will be facing Celta Vigo towards the end of this week. Since Madrid has lost the previous four matches they would be looking forward to a better comeback.