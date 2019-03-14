Latest NewsSports

Zinedine Zidane enacts his venture for Real Madrid

Mar 14, 2019, 12:21 pm IST
Less than a minute

Real Madrid has started rehearsing their fotball gestures under the leadership of Zidane. The first training session had completed yesterday sucessfully.

The other two coaches who had been working on with them in the absece of Zidane were expelled because of unworthy performance.

The Real Madrid memebers seemed to be on cloud nine when Zidane came in is expecting much from their previous mentor.

Real Madrid will be facing Celta Vigo towards the end of this week. Since Madrid has lost the previous four matches they would be looking forward to a better comeback.

Tags

Related Articles

National Disaster Response Fund: Union government declared Rs 1600 crore to 4 States

Feb 28, 2019, 10:44 pm IST

Here are some secret facts about south Indian beauty Richa Gangopadhyay

Jun 26, 2018, 08:46 am IST

Chidambaram takes a dig at Prime Minister

Jan 28, 2018, 04:52 pm IST

This is What Actor-MLA Mukesh said about Women Wall

Jan 1, 2019, 09:06 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close