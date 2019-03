Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Alka Lamba on Friday said that she would be happy to go back to the Congress, if such a proposal comes her way. Lamba started her political career with National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) when she was just 19-year-old.

She was elected the Delhi University Students’ Union president (DUSU) in 1995. Lamba went on to join the party and was made the general secretary of All India Mahila Congress in 2002.