Chandrababu Naidu Says Non-NDA Parties Will Move S.C Against the Use of EVMs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that some of the non-BJP parties have decided to approach the Supreme Court against the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

Naidu said a decision in this regard was taken during the meeting of 15 non-NDA parties at Sharad Pawar’s residence in New Delhi last night. He was talking in his daily teleconference with Telugu Desam Party leaders when he expressed his opinion.

Naidu also told his party rank and file that the opposition parties decided to forge a pre-election alliance and work with a common minimum programme. “There is a lot of antagonism towards Narendra Modi’s rule across the country. Democracy will be in danger in the hands of incompetent people. Our talks with national parties have been successful,” the release quoted the TDP chief as saying.