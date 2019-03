A day after Congress spokesperson Tom Vadakkan joined the BJP, Thiruvananthapuram Congress Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor’s aunt and her husband took membership of the BJP here on Friday.

Sobhana Sasikumar, Tharoor`s mother’s sister, as well as her husband Sasikumar and 13 others were welcomed into the party by state BJP president P.S. Sreedharan Pillai.

His aunt and her husband said that for a long time they have been following the ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party.