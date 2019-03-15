Latest NewsPolitics

Congress website hacked,posted alleged sex scandal video of Hardik Patel

Mar 15, 2019, 07:18 pm IST
The official website of the Gujarat Congress was reportedly hacked on Friday.

Following the hack, a grab from the alleged sex scandal video which showed a man resembling Hardik Patel with an unidentified woman was posted on the website’s landing page. It came along with the caption “Welcome Our New Leader”.

The site was shut down soon after, but several people managed to take a screenshot of the page.

The Gujarat Congress website was hacked in February also and had inappropriate content posted on it.

A message uploaded by the hacker was: “Become a part of the oldest and largest political party in India who looted India for 70 years. Originally founded by the British rulers in the country, the party evolved into the natural party of thugs after independence and a custodian and champion of anti-nationalism.”

The latest hack comes days after the BJP’s official website was hacked on March 5. 11 days gone, the website still remains under “maintenance” mode.

