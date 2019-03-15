Latest NewsIndia

Divya Spandana calls Modi supporters ‘Stupid’

Mar 15, 2019, 05:03 pm IST
Less than a minute

Former actress and the social media head of Congress Divya Spandana has ignited a fresh controversy by calling Modi supporters as stupids. The former Lok Sabha member from Mandya, Karnataka has known as an ardent critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

