Fake News against Malabar Gold Pro- RSS news channel was fined 50 lakhs

A Pro-RSS tv channel was fined rupees 50 lakh by the court. In a defamation case filed Kerala based jewellery group Malabar Gold, Sudharshan Tv was fined half crore rupees by the court. Kozhikode 2nd additional sub-court declared the verdict.

Malabar Gold director M.P. Ahammed has given the defamation case against Sudharshan Tv and its editor Suresh Chawnke. Sudharshan Tv is a local news channel based at Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The channel has aired fake news about Malabar Gold in 2016 August 20. The channel has aired news that the jewellery group has celebrated Pakistan independence day. And showed the visuals of Pakistan independence day celebration programmes which was actually done by a Dubai based company.

The group argued that by spreading this fake news the channel has made a misunderstanding among people and also questioned the group’s patriotism. BJP Kerala unit president P.S.Sreedharanpillai, Adv.K.Reetha and Adv. Arun Krishna Das appeared for the Malabar Gold group in the court.