KeralaLatest News

Fake News against Malabar Gold Pro- RSS news channel was fined 50 lakhs

Mar 15, 2019, 03:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

A Pro-RSS tv channel was fined rupees 50 lakh by the court. In a defamation case filed Kerala based jewellery group Malabar Gold, Sudharshan Tv was fined half crore rupees by the court. Kozhikode 2nd additional sub-court declared the verdict.

Malabar Gold director M.P. Ahammed has given the defamation case against Sudharshan Tv and its editor Suresh Chawnke. Sudharshan Tv is a local news channel based at Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The channel has aired fake news about Malabar Gold in 2016 August 20. The channel has aired news that the jewellery group has celebrated Pakistan independence day. And showed the visuals of Pakistan independence day celebration programmes which was actually done by a Dubai based company.

The group argued that by spreading this fake news the channel has made a misunderstanding among people and also questioned the group’s patriotism. BJP Kerala unit president P.S.Sreedharanpillai, Adv.K.Reetha and Adv. Arun Krishna Das appeared for the Malabar Gold group in the court.

Tags

Related Articles

Indian Army ‘Tornadoes’ break new World record

Nov 20, 2017, 06:20 pm IST

Rath Yathra : BJP to move Supreme Court challenging Calcutta High Court’s order

Dec 22, 2018, 07:17 pm IST

1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Delhi Court issues production warrant against Congress leader

Jan 22, 2019, 05:13 pm IST
twyford

This NewZeaLand Trasnport Minister Was Willing to Resign For a Reason You Can Never Imagine

May 24, 2018, 09:44 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close