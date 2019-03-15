KeralaLatest News

Flex Boards For P.K Sreemathy’s Election Campaign Removed. Here is Why

Mar 15, 2019, 09:43 am IST
Less than a minute

Kannur: The flex boards placed in many parts of Kannur district in Kerala for the purpose of the election campaign for PK Sreemathy has been removed. The move comes as per the instruction of district collector that those flex boards without the name of the people who published it should be removed. The complaint was raised by Congress leaders in the all-party meeting.

Flex boards of Sreemathy were placed in many parts of Kannur even before she was formally announced as a candidate. CPI(M) has refused to reveal who is behind these flex boards.

Tags

Related Articles

Girls from Nepal rescued and two suspected human traffickers arrested

Feb 3, 2019, 08:27 am IST

TRAI launches DTH and Cable TV app for subscribers

Jan 24, 2019, 11:22 am IST

Is that Anoop Menon Speaking?Actor Reveals the Truth Behind the Audio and You need to hear it.

Nov 6, 2018, 08:15 pm IST

Famous Model Jessica Wright wants to get married

Dec 27, 2017, 03:45 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close