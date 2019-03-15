Flex Boards For P.K Sreemathy’s Election Campaign Removed. Here is Why

Kannur: The flex boards placed in many parts of Kannur district in Kerala for the purpose of the election campaign for PK Sreemathy has been removed. The move comes as per the instruction of district collector that those flex boards without the name of the people who published it should be removed. The complaint was raised by Congress leaders in the all-party meeting.

Flex boards of Sreemathy were placed in many parts of Kannur even before she was formally announced as a candidate. CPI(M) has refused to reveal who is behind these flex boards.