Fodder Scam: Supreme Court seeks CBI response on Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail plea

The Supreme Court on today sought the CBI’s response on a bail plea of RJD chief Lalu Prasad in three cases related to the multi-crore fodder scam. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi asked the probe agency to respond in two weeks on Lalu’s plea.

He has challenged the Jharkhand High Court verdict rejecting bail to him in these cases. Lalu is presently lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi.

The over Rs 900 crore fodder scam relates to fraudulent withdrawal of money from treasuries in the Animal Husbandry department in the early 1990s when Bihar and Jharkhand were one state and Yadav was the Chief Minister.