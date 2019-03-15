France freezes assets of Masood Azhar

France has decided to freeze all assets of Pakistan based terror organization Jaish-e-Mohammed, JeM chief Masood Azhar, in an application of the country’s Monetary and Financial Code. The French government’s Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, said, France has always been and always will be by India’s side in the fight against terrorism. It said France has decided to sanction Masood Azhar at the national level by freezing his assets in an application of the Monetary and Financial Code.

A joint statement issued by the French interior ministry, finance ministry and foreign ministry said that France would raise the issue with its European partners with a view to including Masood Azhar on the European Union list of persons, groups and entities involved in terrorist acts.

The decision comes after China blocked the UNSC bid to designate Azhar as a global terrorist on Wednesday. France was one of the main initiators of the proposal.

Jaish e Mohammad claimed responsibility of the deadly Pulwama attack on CRPF convoy on 14th February this year.